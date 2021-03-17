Anderson batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.

Anderson is 6-for-29 with a .475 OPS over 10 Cactus League appearances, but those numbers shouldn't scare off fantasy owners. He had subpar spring training in 2020 then posted a career-high .886 OPS. He possess a combination of power and speed that should be useful even if last season's high BABIP (.383) regresses.