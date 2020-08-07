Anderson (groin) will serve as the White Sox's leadoff hitter when he returns, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rick Renteria confirmed that news, even though Luis Robert has thrived atop the order. "I still consider Timmy our leadoff guy, and we'll find a way to continue to adjust the lineup a little bit," Renteria said. "I've got to talk to Tim and see how he's doing and then figure out where I'll insert him. But right now, if the question is, 'Will I insert him at the top of the lineup?' My answer to you right now is yes." Anderson was confident after a full workout Thursday and should return on schedule Aug. 11.