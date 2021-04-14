Anderson (hamstring) will be in Thursday's lineup against Cleveland, according to manager Tony La Russa, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This confirms prior reports that Anderson was trending towards a Thursday activation. He was already running at full speed Tuesday and can be plugged into weekend fantasy lineups.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Runs full speed•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected back when first eligible•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Downplays hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Awaiting MRI results•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not starting Monday•