Manager Rick Renteria said he's leaning towards hitting Anderson first or second in the order, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson and Yoan Moncada are tentatively expected to fill the top two spots in Chicago's lineup, in any order, though nothing is set in stone. The 26-year-old is coming off a career year in 2019 during which he hit .335/.357/.508 with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 123 games.