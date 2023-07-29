Toussaint (1-3) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits and one walk over five scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the Guardians. He struck out four.

The White Sox traded Lucas Giolito to the Angels on Wednesday, creating an opening in the starting rotation. Toussaint got another chance to step in and made his case for a more permanent spot, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 83 pitches en route to his first win of the season. Once a highly regarded prospect, the right-hander has bounced around in recent years, failing to make the most of his big-league opportunities to date. He should be considered a highly volatile option given his command and control issues.