Toussaint (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on four hits and four walks over six innings as the White Sox were downed 5-1 by the Mets. He struck out three.

The right-hander was able to give Chicago some length, hanging around for 107 pitches in his longest outing of the season, but he threw only 57 strikes. Toussaint has a 4.41 ERA and 12:9 K:BB in 16.1 innings while making three straight starts for the White Sox, but with Mike Clevinger (biceps) still working his way up to a rehab assignment, he'll likely continue to plug a hole in the rotation at least through the end of July.