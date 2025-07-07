The White Sox recalled Gray from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Gray has spent the entire 2025 season at Charlotte, slashing .280/.349/.493 with nine home runs across 62 contests. The White Sox selected Gray's contract Saturday to add him to the 40-man roster, and the 29-year-old will now join the 26-man active roster after Ryan Noda (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday in a corresponding move. Gray is likely to be used mostly in a reserve role while he's up with the big club.