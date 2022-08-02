Velasquez (finger) is likely to return as a multi-inning reliever once he is activated from the injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez has served as both a starter and reliever for the White Sox this season, though he was appearing out of the bullpen prior to suffering a finger injury. He is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte in the coming days and could be back quickly if he is only being asked to work a couple innings per appearance.