The White Sox recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Gonzalez will take Jonathan Cannon's spot on the active roster Friday, joining the big-league bullpen for the first time since being optioned July 22. In three outings with the White Sox this season, the 23-year-old has allowed two runs on four hits with a 5:4 K:BB across five innings.

