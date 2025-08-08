White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Back with White Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Gonzalez will take Jonathan Cannon's spot on the active roster Friday, joining the big-league bullpen for the first time since being optioned July 22. In three outings with the White Sox this season, the 23-year-old has allowed two runs on four hits with a 5:4 K:BB across five innings.
