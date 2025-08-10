The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Chicago will move Gonzalez and left-hander Bryan Hudson off the 26-man active roster and replace them with a pair of fresh bullpen arms in lefty Cam Booser and righty Elvis Peguero, who were recalled from Charlotte ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the Guardians. After being called up Friday, Gonzalez worked in relief in both of the first two games of the series, tossing three scoreless frames.