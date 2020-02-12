White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Able to catch
Grandal (calf) was able to catch Wednesday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Grandal came into camp with a mild calf strain and is expected to miss the first few Cactus League games. Initial reports indicated that his start to the regular season wasn't at risk, and the fact that he's already able to catch at the start of camp appears to back that up.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Battling mild calf strain•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Signs with White Sox•
-
Yasmani Grandal: Declines option•
-
Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Sets career high in homers•
-
Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Rare off day Thursday•
-
Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Works four walks Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...