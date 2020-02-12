Play

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Able to catch

Grandal (calf) was able to catch Wednesday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Grandal came into camp with a mild calf strain and is expected to miss the first few Cactus League games. Initial reports indicated that his start to the regular season wasn't at risk, and the fact that he's already able to catch at the start of camp appears to back that up.

More News
Our Latest Stories