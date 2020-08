Grandal went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Grandal went yard in the ninth inning, taking Duane Underwood deep for his third home run of the season. Grandal has now homered in back-to-back contests after missing the three prior games with a back injury. He had a slow start to the campaign, and currently has a .236/.352/.403 line with 10 runs scored and 13 RBI across 88 plate appearances.