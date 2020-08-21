Grandal (back) returns to the lineup Friday against the Cubs, catching and batting second.
A stiff lower back sidelined Grandal for the last three games, though the issue evidently wasn't particularly serious. He's still yet to get going at the plate this season, as he's hitting .222/.346/.317 while posting a career-worst 33.3 percent strikeout rate.
