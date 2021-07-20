Grandal (knee) threw and took some swings Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Tony La Russa said the fact that Grandal is not limping is an encouraging sign, and suggests that he may be slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery from left knee surgery. It's unclear when the catcher will be ready for activation, but all signs have pointed to his returning before the regular season concludes.
