Grandal was held out of Friday's lineup with back tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Grandal has not started for a few days, and the injury presumably has something to do with that. He will be available off the bench Friday, so his absence may not extend much further. However, it's not yet clear when he will be ready for a full nine innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting once again•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Pops homer in win•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Walks twice in return•