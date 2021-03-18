Manager Tony LaRussa said Thursday that Grandal is an option to serve as the White Sox's No. 2 hitter to begin the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Though his spring debut was delayed by a minor knee injury, Grandal has since picked up two starts, going 1-for-5 with a walk between the contests. After batting second as the designated hitter in both of those games, he's slated to catch while occupying the two hole again Thursday versus the Royals, which seemingly supports LaRussa's assertion that Grandal will get a legitimate look at that lineup spot. Adam Eaton likely looms as the top challenger for the second spot in the order, but Grandal probably boasts the better bat of the two at this stage of their respective careers. Over the past two seasons, Grandal has compiled a .356 wOBA, 26 points better than Eaton's mark during that span.