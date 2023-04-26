White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters that Grandal left Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays with back spasms and he's considered day-to-day, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving.

The backstop was replaced by Seby Zavala in the 7-0 loss. Grifol believes that Grandal could catch in an emergency, and he doesn't believe that the team will have to make a roster move. It sounds likely that Grandal will miss Wednesday's game against Toronto at this point.