Grandal left Monday's game against the Tigers with lower back stiffness and will be considered day-to-day.
Grandal will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his status for his team's next matchup with Detroit. James McCann figures to draw the start behind the dish if Grandal can't go.
