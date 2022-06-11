Grandal went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI on Friday against the Rangers.

Grandal opened up the scoring for the White Sox with an RBI single in the second inning. He followed that up with a two-RBI double to break a tie in the eighth frame. The performance extended Grandal's hitting streak to a modest four games, during which he's driven in six while also hitting .333. He's dug himself a significant hole after a slow start to the season and is still producing just a .175/.286/.228 line across 199 plate appearances.