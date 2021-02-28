Grandal (knee) ramped up his hitting and throwing Sunday and is expected to return soon, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grandal recently twisted his right knee during drills and will miss at least the first two spring games due to inflammation, but he appears to be nearing a return. Barring any setbacks, the 32-year-old catcher should still have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slowed by knee inflammation•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Returns from hand injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Remains on bench•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Exits with bruised hand•