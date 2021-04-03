Grandal will sit Saturday against the Angels.
Grandal has started the third-most games behind the plate over the last three seasons, trailing only Yadier Molina and J.T. Realmuto, but it's possible he could start needing a bit more rest going forward in his age-32 season. He started the first two games of the year but will cede his spot to Zack Collins on Saturday.
