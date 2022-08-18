Grandal is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Grandal will be getting a breather after he started each of the past three games -- two at catcher and one as a designated hitter -- while going 2-for-9 with two walks. Though Grandal remains the White Sox's top option behind the plate, his grip on the No. 1 role has loosened while he's submitted a disappointing .565 OPS over 283 plate appearances on the season in addition to missing time due to injury. Seby Zavala will catch for starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on Thursday.