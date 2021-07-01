Grandal went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the Twins.

Grandal has hit safely in six of the last seven games, including four home runs, and produced 12 RBI during that stretch. He's up to 14 homers in 60 games. Grandal's batting average is a sickly .186, but his .262 ISO is much more healthy.