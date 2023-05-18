White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Grandal aggravated his right hamstring injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grifol added that the 34-year-old backstop likely won't be in Thursday's lineup against Cleveland. Grandal is officially day-to-day, but there's a chance the team opts to place him on the injured list if his hamstring problems persist.
