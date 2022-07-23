Grandal went 0-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the Guardians.

Grandal missed just over five weeks due to a back injury but made his return Friday, starting behind the plate while hitting fifth. He managed to tally his 16th RBI of the season on a groundout in the third inning. Grandal is hitting a disappointing .181/.288/.232 across 205 plate appearances on the season.