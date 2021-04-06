Grandal went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Grandal had the game-winning hit when he launched the 150th home run of his career in the second inning. The catcher has a .922 OPS five RBI to start the season, second on the White Sox in each category only to the improbable Yermin Mercedes