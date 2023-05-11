Grandal is being evaluated for right hamstring tightness after leaving Thursday's game against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grandal was pulled from the contest after running out a single in the top of the fourth inning. Beyond the hamstring issue, he also appeared to be stretching out his lower back following a double in the top of the second. Seby Zavala replaced him at catcher for the White Sox.