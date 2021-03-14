Grandal (knee) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Grandal, who made his Cactus League debut, has been dealing with a twisted knee suffered during a running drill Feb. 24. There's still no word on when he'll start behind the plate or what his availability will be come Opening Day, but there is more than two weeks remaining in spring training for him to progress to the point of catching.