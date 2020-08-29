Grandal went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Royals.
Grandal mashed a walkoff homer to give the White Sox the victory, which elevated them to a first-place tie with the Twins in the AL Central. If not for an incident in the top of the ninth inning, in which the catcher was involved, Grandal's bottom-of-the-ninth heroics would not have been required. Following a rundown, first baseman Jose Abreu threw home to nail Bubba Starling trying to score, but Grandal wasn't expecting the throw, believing the play was dead. He more than made up for his mental miscue with his fourth home run.