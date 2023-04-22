Grandal went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Rays.

Grandal reached base in each of his first two plate appearances and came around to score on each occasion. He now has five multi-hit performances across 16 starts this season, which has led to a strong .279 average. Grandal has homered only once but also has seven doubles, allowing him to tally six RBI and five runs scored across 68 plate appearances.