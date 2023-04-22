Grandal went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Rays.
Grandal reached base in each of his first two plate appearances and came around to score on each occasion. He now has five multi-hit performances across 16 starts this season, which has led to a strong .279 average. Grandal has homered only once but also has seven doubles, allowing him to tally six RBI and five runs scored across 68 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in lineup vs. Orioles•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Getting Thursday off•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slams clutch homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Good exhibition season•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Focusing on catching, not DH•