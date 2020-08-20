Grandal (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Grandal will sit for the third day in a row while he deals with lower-back stiffness. The White Sox continue to view Grandal's injury as a day-to-day situation, so the club is seemingly hopeful he'll check back into the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Cubs. James McCann will catch for Lucas Giolito in the series finale against Detroit.