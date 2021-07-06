Grandal (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

The catcher was seen with crutches following Monday's contest, so it's no surprise he isn't playing Tuesday. It remains unclear how severe this calf injury is, but with the All-Star break nearing, an IL stint for Grandal seems likely. Zack Collins is catching Tuesday, and will likely do so as long as Grandal is out.