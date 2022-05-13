Grandal isn't starting Friday against the Yankees.
Grandal has gone just 1-for-11 with two runs, three walks and five strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll get his first day off since April 22. Reese McGuire will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Swipes rare bag•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Scores once•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Serving as designated hitter•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Thursday•