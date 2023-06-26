Grandal is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.
Seby Zavala will catch and bat ninth. This looks to be a routine day off for Grandal, who missed some time last week with a sore right knee but started behind the plate both Saturday and Sunday versus Boston.
