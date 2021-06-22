Grandal is not starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
The switch-hitter went 5-for-17 in his last five games and, somewhat uncharacteristically, drew only two walks in that span. Zack Collins will fill in at catcher Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Socks two-run shot•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rescues Pale Hose in win•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slugs seventh homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting Game 1•