Grandal (back) is out of the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.
The veteran catcher is dealing with back spasms and will now be forced to miss at least one contest while he nurses the injury. Grandal will be replaced behind the plate by Seby Zavala, who will bat seventh in the series finale with Toronto.
