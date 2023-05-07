Grandal will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Sunday's game against the Reds and may not catch for the next few days while he works through a minor back spasm, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fortunately for Grandal, the White Sox have a regular spot available at DH after Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) landed on the injured list Sunday, so the 34-year-old isn't expected to miss out on any starts on account of the back issue. Seby Zavala will serve as the White Sox's primary backstop until Grandal feels physically ready to resume duties behind the plate.