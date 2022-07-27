Grandal went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.
Grandal's three hits were all singles, and he was the only White Sox batter to record multiple hits in the game. This was the catcher's second three-hit effort in his last three games. The sudden uptick in hitting has his batting average at a season-high .207 with a .564 OPS, two home runs, 17 RBI and six runs scored through 217 plate appearances.
