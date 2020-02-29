White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Progressing but not ready

Grandal (calf) said he's not feeling pain, but he's not yet ready to compete in a game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox are taking it slow with Grandal, who injured his calf about two weeks prior to spring training while running. A mental hurdle seems to be the sticking point right now. "It's about being comfortable pushing off it and not really thinking about it. Because once you start thinking, you're done," the catcher said. Grandal has been participating in live batting practice sessions and catching bullpens and remains confident he will catch in three consecutive games before Opening Day.