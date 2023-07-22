Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday against the Twins.

Grandal began losing playing time to Seby Zavala in early July, but he has now started six of the team's last seven games. Three of those came at designated hitter with Eloy Jimenez sidelined, but Grandal has started consecutive games at catcher since Jimenez has returned. He's homered twice in 20 at-bats across his last six games, though he is striking out at a 34.8 percent clip.