Grandal (back) progressed substantially over the weekend, but is expected to go on a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grandal stayed in Chicago for the team's weekend series at Houston to receive treatment. General manager Rick Hahn was positive when speaking about the progress Grandal made in that span, implying that he would be reevaluated in the middle of this week with the potential of resuming batting practice as well as playing in sim games. Though still a few steps away, Hahn also made clear that he prefers Grandal to complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated. That likely puts Grandal's return in the early July range at the earliest.