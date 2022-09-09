Grandal isn't in the lineup Friday against the Athletics.
Grandal has lost out on playing time recently, and he'll sit for a third consecutive game after he started five of the White Sox's six matchups to begin the month. Seby Zavala will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
