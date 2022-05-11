Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

While moving between catcher, designated hitter and first base, Grandal has started each of Chicago's last 16 games, slashing .208/.373/.245 over that stretch. He'll get a much-needed breather in the series finale while Reese McGuire catches, Gavin Sheets mans first base and Jose Abreu handles DH duties.