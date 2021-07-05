Grandal (calf) is starting Monday's game against the Twins.
Grandal left Friday's win over the Tigers with calf tightness and missed the last two games while he recovered. However, he'll start behind the plate and bat fifth Monday. The 32-year-old has crossed the plate in nine of his last 10 appearances, and he's slashed .323/.405/.724 with four home runs, a double, 14 RBI and 10 runs during that time.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting as a precaution•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Won't play Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Leaves game with calf injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep twice•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starting at first base•