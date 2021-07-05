Grandal (calf) is starting Monday's game against the Twins.

Grandal left Friday's win over the Tigers with calf tightness and missed the last two games while he recovered. However, he'll start behind the plate and bat fifth Monday. The 32-year-old has crossed the plate in nine of his last 10 appearances, and he's slashed .323/.405/.724 with four home runs, a double, 14 RBI and 10 runs during that time.

