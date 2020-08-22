Grandal went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

Grandal returned to the lineup after missing three games with a back injury and hit his second homer of the season. He slotted in at second in the batting order while Yoan Moncada sat due to leg soreness. Grandal is slashing .235/.349/.368 over 83 plate appearances.