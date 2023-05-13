Grandal was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.

Grandal exited Thursday's game against the Royals with right hamstring tightness and sat out Friday, but he was initially pencilled in for a return Saturday. The White Sox haven't officially given a reason for their updated lineup, which now features Seby Zavala behind the plate, but it's likely that Grandal wound up needing at least one more day to recover.

