Grandal was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Grandal exited Thursday's game against the Royals with right hamstring tightness and sat out Friday, but he was initially pencilled in for a return Saturday. The White Sox haven't officially given a reason for their updated lineup, which now features Seby Zavala behind the plate, but it's likely that Grandal wound up needing at least one more day to recover.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Back in action Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Injury not expected to be serious•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Lifted with tight hamstring•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Exits game with injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Playing through back spasm•