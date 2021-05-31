Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
The veteran backstop was almost certain to get one of Monday's two games off, so he will rest up during the first half of the twin bill. Zack Collins will catch Carlos Rodon in Game 1, with Grandal likely to be behind the dish for Jimmy Lambert's first major-league start in Game 2.
