Grandal is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Grandal is 4-for-17 with three homers, eight walks, seven RBI and eight runs over his past seven games, but he'll take a seat for the second straight contest Friday. Zack Collins will receive another start behind the plate for Chicago.
