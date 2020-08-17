Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Cardinals.
Grandal was the second in a series of four consecutive home runs for the White Sox in the fifth inning. It was his first home run as a member of the club, and just his fourth extra-base hit of the season. As a result, he's managed just a .230/.347/.328 line across 75 plate appearances to this point.
