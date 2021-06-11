Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Grandal launched his 10th homer of the season in the bottom of the first inning, but he was largely ineffectual the rest of the way. The star catcher has hit safely in five of the White Sox's last seven games and could be close to turning around, but his miserable BABIP translates to a meager .160 average. Grandal has produced across the board if excluding the low batting average, though, as evidenced by an .829 OPS that ranks sixth in baseball among catchers with at least 40 games played.